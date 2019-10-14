Erdogan has sent jihadi militiamen into Syria who are eager to slaughter the more secular Syrian Kurds, especially their many female leaders. Political party head, Hevrin Khalaf, 37, was pulled from her car and shot dead on a highway. Erdogan’s expressed goal in Syria is to “ethnically cleanse” 500,000 Kurds out of Syria into Iraq, and replace them with Syrian Arab refugees from inside Turkey, many of them hardcore Islamists. Everyone but Trump knew this — or he didn’t care.