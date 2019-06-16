I feel the same way — angry and sick and so very tired of this escalator ride that no one seems to know how to get off, even after four years. The phony emptiness of these gestures of oppositional outrage has become simply unbearable. And the worst part is the part they barely cover on TV — how Trump every day is becoming more and more of an unchecked dictator who makes unauthorized arms deals and unilaterally imposes tariffs or doles out billions to swing-state farmers or declares nebulous “states of emergency” or edges us closer to war with Iran while ignoring subpoenas and court orders and various laws. Why wouldn’t he when he sees that no one will stop him?