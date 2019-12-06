Moreover, as Hill stated so clearly, the blame-Ukraine narrative is promoted by Russian intelligence (and very possibly planted by them in the fevered world of far right social media). You only need to read Vladimir Putin’s response to the Ukraine investigation to understand who benefits from Trump’s farce. “Thank God no one is accusing us anymore of interfering in the US. Election,” said the Russian president. “Now they’re accusing Ukraine. Well, they should figure it out among themselves.”