When the Taliban shattered the towering Buddhas of Bamiyan, Afghanistan, with hammers, spades, and explosives, the world’s religious and political leaders decried them as barbarians.
When ISIS smashed a Roman-era temple in the glorious, ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, the U.N. Security Council denounced them as destroyers.
So what do we call President Donald Trump when he expresses his willingness to destroy cultural heritage sites in retaliation against Iran? And doubles down on the idea when criticism mounts?
“Just the threat is quite amazing, coming from the president of the United States,” says Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, the former U.N. high commissioner for human rights, now a distinguished global leader at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House. “This is a hallmark of the most extreme kind of movements or states, aligned with barbaric thuggery.”
In one stroke, the president endorsed war crimes, further sullied America’s moral stature — and insulted the U.S. military. And displayed total ignorance of what cultural heritage sites mean to the world.
Let’s start with the insult to the U.S. military. Doing intentional damage to cultural sites, save in cases of absolute military necessity, is a war crime, which violates a 1954 Hague Convention to which the United States is a party.
In other words, Trump thinks he can order U.S. troops to commit war crimes. “They’re allowed to blow up our people,” Trump said of Iran. “And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn’t work that way.”
Yes, it does.
This careless, ignorant remark ignored international law and U.S. military doctrine so blatantly that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper felt obliged Monday evening to contradict the president. He acknowledged that hitting cultural sites with no military value was a war crime. “That’s the laws of armed conflict,” he said.
But Trump also displayed total ignorance of the larger significance of cultural heritage sites and the reason why laws of war ban their destruction.
“Cultural heritage represents the record of our shared human experience, the archaeological remains from the past, and places that we revere in the present,” I was told by Brian Daniels, who is the research director at the Penn Cultural Heritage Center of the University of Pennsylvania Museum and an expert on conflict and cultural loss.
The widely shared reverence for cultural heritage is why threats to great world heritage sites galvanize global attention.
It is why, when the Taliban were hacking away at the 1,500-year-old cave Buddhas in Bamiyan, among the greatest pieces of early Buddhist art, religious and political leaders worldwide tried (and failed) to stop them. And why those familiar with the desert splendor of Palmyra’s Roman-era ruins (which I had the luck to visit) were distraught at their destruction. Who can forget the brave efforts of Syrian antiquities scholar Khaled al-Asaad to protect this ancient city, before he was beheaded at age 82 by ISIS, his body hung from a column?
And it is why the idea of striking at any of Iran’s 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites is so insane. As the former U.N. high commissioner, Prince Zeid points out: “Even someone totally against Qassem Soleimani’s Quds Force is proud of Persian culture.” A Trump strike on ancient Persian cultural sites — an essential element of Iran’s proud history — would turn all Iranians against him.
“The loss of any heritage site is devastating because it is part of your sense of being,” says Daniels. “The deep rootedness of cultural identity is why people mourn the loss.”
How ironic, then, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likes to tell the Iranian people, “We are with you.” Last Sunday, Pompeo insisted on Fox News that Trump’s tweets did not say he’d go after cultural sites. However, Trump made clear hours later that he meant just that.
Equally ironic is that Trump’s threat comes at a time when U.S. officials were doing more to protect international cultural heritage sites. That activity was propelled by memories of the looting of Baghdad’s National Museum, which U.S. forces failed to protect after the 2003 U.S. invasion.
The museum disaster helped prompt the United States to finally ratify the 1954 Hague Convention in 2009. Donny George, the brave museum director who tried to stem the looters in Iraq, came to Penn’s museum for help in restoration.
“If Donny were alive, he would be shocked like the rest of us at Trump’s threat,” says Daniels. “Even if you don’t support the Iran regime, cultural heritage is something different.”
But that is a difference Trump can’t grasp. Clearly culture, to him, has no meaning. And so he joins the barbarians, from Hitler to the Taliban to ISIS, who see cultural sites as fair game.