Let’s first dispense with the obvious: Even before he hits the Latin, Sondland makes two punctuation errors in this sentence that should fully disqualify him from ambassadoring anywhere: He takes an extra keystroke to capitalize President, which—I don’t care how important you think a person is—you should never do unless the title is immediately preceding the president’s name. Second, he omits the crystal-clear colon that should follow the words “crystal clear.” So the sentence as written makes no sense, and we shouldn’t be looking to Sondland for punctuation advice.