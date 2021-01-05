Consider that at least 140 House Republicans and 12 Senate Republicans have indicated that they plan to vote against certifying Biden’s Electoral College win. In Illinois, Republican Jim Oberweis is seeking to overturn his Democratic rival’s election after she was sworn in to her second term. In a statement, he said “numerous irregularities were found” in the discovery recount, which, he said, warranted the wholesale rejection of tens of thousands of legally cast ballots.