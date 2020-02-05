But on Tuesday night, the Saul High School student and her father, Tyrique Glasgow, were just making their way out of the United States Capitol after a whirlwind day. M’kiyah, an emerging gun violence prevention advocate, had been invited by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to be his guest during the State of the Union. She joined a handful of other Philadelphians as one of the youngest people in House Chambers to hear the president’s speech.