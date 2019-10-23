But, thanks to Trump’s green light, Turkish-backed thugs were free to attack Kurdish civilians. They dragged Khalaf from her car by her hair so hard that her skin peeled from her scalp, beat her, kicked her, and pumped her full of bullets, according to the autopsy report and grisly footage filmed by her killers. The leader of the jihadi group that killed her along with several other civilians was reportedly a thug named Abu Hatem Chakra, who has bragged to Turkish media that he was praised by Erdogan for similar work in Afrin.