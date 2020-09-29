“Most of the businessmen who came to Trump [in the early 2000s] then were connected to … KGB-linked money men,” writes Reuters investigative correspondent Catherine Belton in her exhaustively researched new book Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West. Eric Trump reportedly told a journalist in 2014, “Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”