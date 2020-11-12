A Washington Post op-ed by Andy Card and John Podesta, White House chiefs of staff under George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, respectively, points out the life-threatening cost of a delayed presidential transition. The 9/11 Commission report found that the delay in the 2000 transition hampered the speed of confirming key national security appointees to the Bush administration. This in turn slowed down the administration’s recognition of the looming al-Qaeda threat. And a terrorist threat in the USA was foiled on the day Barack Obama was inaugurated.