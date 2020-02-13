Republicans should be leading a national debate that contrasts with the unseriousness of the Green New Deal (which among other projects, promises “economic security” for those “unable or unwilling to work,” as well as to retrofit every structure in the U.S.). This could focus on preserving our natural environment, cleaning up our polluted waterways and oceans, and championing the benefits of natural gas fracking, which has in fact lowered total emissions by putting coal out of business, while lowering costs for consumers as well.