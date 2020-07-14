In April, the official White House website put out a news release charging that VOA “spends your money to promote foreign propaganda.” Trump’s grievance appeared to be a link on a VOA video to an Associated Press news article that described the end of the Chinese lockdown in Wuhan, along with the factual info that the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. exceeded China’s. (Never mind, as Bennett detailed in a news release, the long list of VOA reports on Chinese secrecy and misinformation on the pandemic.)