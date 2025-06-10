A rib injury could keep the Phillies’ Aaron Nola out until after the All-Star break

Don’t count on seeing Aaron Nola on the mound until after the All-Star break.

Nola was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right rib cage, the Phillies announced Tuesday after getting the results of an MRI exam. Nola won’t throw for at least two weeks, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Advertisement

Even if Nola initiates a throwing program by the last week of June, he will have to go through the usual progression — bullpen sessions, facing hitters in live batting practice, and a minor league rehab assignment — before rejoining the Phillies’ rotation.

» READ MORE: Nap time at the ‘Daycare’: Phillies need Otto Kemp and his peers to succeed where the current crop has failed

Last month, Nola went on the injured list for the first time since 2017 with a sprained right ankle that took longer than expected to heal. He was scheduled to face hitters last Thursday before getting sick and developing soreness in his right side. Thomson said the Phillies thought the soreness was a residual effect from coughing, but when it didn’t subside, the team ordered more tests.

Nola doesn’t recall a specific incident that caused the stress reaction.

In nine starts, Nola has a 6.16 ERA in 49⅔ innings.