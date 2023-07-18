Aidan Miller connects with Kevin McGonigle, then hits home runs in batting practice at Citizens Bank Park

Shortly after the 2023 MLB draft, when Aidan Miller was picked 27th overall by the Phillies, and Kevin McGonigle was picked 37th overall by the Tigers, McGonigle gave his friend a FaceTime call. McGonigle, a shortstop from Aldan, Pa., who graduated from Bonner-Prendergast, grew up rooting for the Phillies. He still had memories of the 2008 World Series, and shaped his game around Chase Utley. He decided to tell his friend was he was in for.

“Get ready,” McGonigle told Miller. “The fans are crazy, but they’ll love you.”

Miller, a power-hitting corner outfielder, was somewhat familiar. He grew up 25 minutes away from the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater, Fla. He attended Threshers games as a kid. But despite all of that, he didn’t know much about Philadelphia. So he talked to McGonigle about the city.

You wouldn’t know it, watching Miller take batting practice at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon. He hit one ball into the bullpen. He hit another into the bushes out past center field. He talked to Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber about their experiences as first-round picks.

“They were just telling me they’ve been in my shoes,” Miller said. “Trust the process, be a good person, and enjoy the journey. It was pretty brief. But definitely things I’m going to take to Clearwater. Things that were resonating with me.”

Miller reportedly signed for $3.1 million on Tuesday. He missed much of his senior season with a left hamate bone injury, and is eager to get started. He has experience playing shortstop and third base but said he will play wherever the Phillies ask him to.

“I’m pumped,” Miller said. “It feels like it’s been forever since I played my last game. I can’t wait to start.”

Miller said he planned to stay and watch the Phillies’ Brewers game on Tuesday night. Fittingly, he said McGonigle would be there, too.

“My instagram DMs definitely wanted Kevin (to be a Phillie),” Miller said with a laugh. “I knew he was a Phillies fan. I think he’s coming to the game today, so I’m going to see him in a little bit. He’s super happy for me. He’s in a great spot with the Tigers. I’m super excited for him.”

