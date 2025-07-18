Mike Trout hopes to take part in 2026 All-Star Game in Philly: ‘It would definitely mean a lot’

Mike Trout has been an All-Star 11 times so far in his career. The Millville, N.J., native is hoping that he might be in his hometown ballpark for his 12th.

The Los Angeles Angels’ trip to Citizens Bank Park this week happened to coincide with the unveiling of the date for the 2026 All-Star Game, set for July 14 in Philly. And South Jersey’s biggest baseball star hopes he will be a part of it.

“It would definitely mean a lot,” Trout said.

Since arriving in the majors in 2011, Trout has only played in three series at Citizens Bank Park, due to divisional reasons, injuries, and the pandemic. But interleague play expanded in 2023, setting up regular matchups between the American League Angels and National League Phillies.

“I just respect the fan base,” Trout said. “I know how I am when I’m at the Eagles games. I know how they are, how they support their teams. That’s how I was growing up. So just the passion they have, the fans, you see it. They’re faithful.”

This week, the three-time MVP is playing in Philadelphia for the first time since 2022 on the verge of two career milestones. Trout entered Friday’s game five away from 1,000 career RBIs and five away from 400 career home runs.

“It’s pretty special to think about it, just how fast it’s going,” Trout said. “This is going on year [15]; just trying to enjoy every minute of it. And the milestones are awesome.”

They’re also milestones that Trout likely would have eclipsed a while ago, if not for the litany of injuries he has dealt with throughout his career. He missed almost the entirety of the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, and sat out nearly a month this year with a bone bruise on the same knee.

After returning, Trout has been the Angels’ designated hitter, though he has been getting in outfield work lately and hopes to return to the field soon. He has been hitting .238 with 17 home runs in 70 games.

“This guy is a superstar, and he’s been doing that for a long time,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “I saw him when he first came up. And, I mean, he hit the ball as far as you think. ... Just big and strong and fast, and he’s dangerous. You never take your eye off the lineup card, make sure you know where he’s at all times.”

The All-Star break allowed Trout some extra time to rest his knee and some extra time to spend in the area. He came to New Jersey a few days early to catch up with friends and family.

Trout is the most recognizable South Jersey baseball star right now. But since the Angels drafted him in 2009 out of Millville High, other players in the area have followed in his famous footsteps.

Several South Jersey natives heard their names called in the MLB draft this year, like Haddon Heights’ Caden Bodine, who was taken in the first round by the Orioles, and Audubon’s Logan Dawson, who was selected by the Phillies in the 16th round.

“There’s been a lot of guys that have been drafted, even before me,” Trout said. “But I think giving any little bit of chance to the kids, it means a lot to me. Means a lot to just to the whole state of New Jersey. I think that it’s pretty cool to have a kid come out of Jersey and make an impact.”

Trout keeps tabs on other South Jersey ballplayers. He pointed to Mainland High alum Chase Petty, who is currently playing for the Cincinnati Reds’ triple-A affiliate, as an example.

“You don’t have the luxury of Florida kids and California kids to play year round. But we got great competition in South Jersey and New Jersey,” Trout said. “We had a group of guys that are coming out here now, that are getting drafted, and over the years, it’s put New Jersey on the map.

“I was from a small school close to here, and made it happen. And hopefully a lot of kids see that — and they did see that — to be able to not give up on their dream, and work hard to get up here.”

Extra bases

Sixteen Phillies were at Citizens Bank Park on Friday for an optional workout. “ I’ve never seen that many guys,” Thomson said. That group included Alec Bohm, who sat out the last game before the All-Star break with a bruised left rib. Thomson said Bohm swung the bat well and looked normal. He was back in the lineup on Friday. ... Aaron Nola (rib) is scheduled to throw two innings and/or 35 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday. If that goes well, he will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and may be ready for a rehab assignment after that. ... Top prospect Andrew Painter will make his next start in triple A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. ... Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.11).