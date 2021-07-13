The MLB All-Star Game is back after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic last season, and it’s being ushered in with a bit of history, thanks to breakout star Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels phenom is the first player in MLB history named as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. There were a number of two-way players in the Negro Leagues that most certainly would have been All-Stars had they been allowed to play in the majors, including three Hall of Famers: “Bullet Joe” Rogan, Martín Dihigo, and Leon Day.

Ohtani will get the start for the American League, and will face off against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who edged out Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler as the National League’s starter. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is also on the National League’s All-Star roster as a reserve player.

Calling this year’s Midsummer Classic for FOX is longtime announcer Joe Buck, who is hated by many Philadelphia sports fans for various reasons even though his stat guy grew up in Roxborough and graduated from Villanova. It’s Buck’s 22nd time calling the All-Star Game, alongside Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz for the fifth straight season.

Buck and Smoltz will interview Ohtani midgame through a translator, one day after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was forced to apologize for saying the star’s language skills are a hindrance to the league’s popularity.

FOX Sports is also looking to juice up its broadcast with tech upgrades, including broadcasting the All-Star Game for the first time in 4K. FOX is also deploying a pair of the “Megalodon” cameras that drew praise from fans and critics during the NFL season.

As far as TV ratings, FOX is hoping for a turnaround from 2019, when the broadcast drew an estimated 8.14 million viewers, the lowest audience ever for the All-Star Game. According to Sports Media Watch, the event has set record low TV audience ratings in seven of the last ten seasons.

2021 MLB All-Star Game

When : Tuesday, July 13

Where: Coors Field, Denver

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci)

Spanish: FOX Deportes (Adrian Garcia Marquez, Carlos Alvarez, and Edgar Gonzalez)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now (all require a subscription).

Media coverage

FOX Sports kicks off its live coverage at 7 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Kevin Burkhardt alongside analysts Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, David Ortiz, and Tom Rinaldi. The crew will be on-site at Coors Field, another step toward a return to post-pandemic normalcy.

All-Star Game rosters

National League

Starting Lineup

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds

Reserves

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

2B: Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

3B: Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Cardinals

1B: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

SS: Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals (injured)

OF: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

OF: Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Germán Márquez, Colorado Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

American League

Starting Lineup

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA) (injured)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Reserves

C: Mike Zunino (TB)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)

SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)

1B: Matt Olson (OAK)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)

OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)

OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)

DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)

Pitchers

RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE) (injured)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)

RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)

LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)

RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)

LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)

RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)

LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)

RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)

RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

