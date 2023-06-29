J.D. Martinez edges Bryce Harper for starting DH spot on NL All-Star team

CHICAGO — If Bryce Harper is going to play in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2018, he will have to be picked by his peers.

Harper lost a runoff to be the starting designated hitter for the National League, MLB announced Thursday. In the second stage of fan balloting to determine the starters, the Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez received more votes than the Phillies’ star slugger. The vote totals weren’t revealed, but Martinez garnered 53% to Harper’s 47%.

The All-Star reserves and pitchers will be announced Sunday.

Harper was selected by fans as an All-Star starter last season but was unable to play after breaking his left thumb. He didn’t make the All-Star team in 2019 or 2021. There wasn’t a game in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Martinez is having a resurgent season after signing a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason. Entering play Thursday, he had 18 homers, an .874 OPS, and led the Dodgers with 51 RBIs.

Harper, meanwhile, dragged a career-long homerless drought into the Phillies’ series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Harper hadn’t gone deep since May 25, a span of 27 games and 122 plate appearances.

“I’ve never really struggled with power in my career,” Harper said. “I can say that. It’s not me talking great about myself. I just feel like the power will come.”

Harper was the only Phillies player who advanced to the second round of the fan balloting. The reserves and pitchers are chosen by the players, managers, and coaches. Despite his power outage, Harper was batting .278/.383/.386 through Wednesday and could garner support from voters after his speedy recovery from Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies have other All-Star candidates, led by right fielder Nick Castellanos (.314/.359/.498, 24 doubles, 10 homers through Wednesday). Zack Wheeler has a 3.76 ERA in 16 starts. José Alvarado has a 1.54 ERA and a 38.5% strikeout rate, but spent one month on the injured list.

Craig Kimbrel also has been mentioned as a potential All-Star via a special selection. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, commissioner Rob Manfred can honor active players who have had distinguished careers. It’s believed that he’s considering Kimbrel and Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, both of whom recorded their 400th career saves in May.

Kimbrel also has emerged as the Phillies’ primary closer, going 11-for-11 in save opportunities with a 3.94 ERA that manager Rob Thomson contends should be lower. Thomson replaced Kimbrel with infielder Josh Harrison on April 1 because Kimbrel reached his pitch limit. Harrison allowed three inherited runners to score.

“I apologized to him for it,” Thomson said. “That elevated his earned run average.”

Third degree

Alec Bohm’s absence from the lineup was unrelated to an 8-for-36 rut, according to Thomson, who said he opted for Harrison’s 11-for-26, three-homer history vs. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

But it also was a good time to discuss Bohm’s numbers.

On one hand, Bohm drove in 47 runs entering Thursday, more than only Castellanos (49) among Phillies hitters. On the other, he had four homers and a .353 slugging percentage in his last 57 games and was below league average based on OPS+ (94).

The Phillies have shuttled Bohm between third base and first since early April. They ranked 26th and 20th in OPS at those positions, respectively.

“There’s a little bit of chase in there, but I think he’s been fine,” Thomson said. “He’s starting to barrel up balls and starting to shoot balls the other way even though they’re foul. That’s really his strength, going the other way. When he starts to roll over, getting out in front, that’s when he has his problems.”

Thomson suggested that Bohm is still regaining his timing at the plate after missing 10 days in early June with a hamstring strain. Bohm played 11 consecutive games and 14 of 15 before sitting in favor of Harrison. He’s 16-for-59 with a .652 OPS since coming off the injured list.

Waiting for Ser

Seranthony Domínguez played catch off flat ground and is slated to throw a low-intensity, “touch and feel” bullpen session Sunday. He has been sidelined since June 16 with a strained muscle in his left side.

Initially, the Phillies hoped Domínguez would be able to come off the injured list Saturday at the end of the minimum 15-day term. But his return will be pushed to next week, and if he needs to go out on a minor league assignment, it’s possible he won’t return before the All-Star break.

Extra bases

Thomson said internal reports were positive on Rule 5 draft pick Noah Song, who began a 30-day minor-league assignment Wednesday by throwing 12 pitches and topping out at 93.5 mph in a scoreless inning. Song is scheduled for another inning over the weekend. He will stay at low-A Clearwater through the All-Star break before possibly moving up the ladder. ... Thomson named Pirates manager Derek Shelton to the NL coaching staff for the All-Star Game. Shelton was a minor league player, coach, and manager in the Yankees’ organization when Thomson ran New York’s farm system. ... The Phillies will return home Friday night to open a three-game series against the Nationals. Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will take his third turn as the No. 5 starter against right-hander Josiah Gray (5-6, 3.43).