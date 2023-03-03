Phillies’ Andrew Painter has sore elbow, undergoes tests

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Andrew Painter has a sore elbow, and the Phillies are holding their breath.

Two days after making his ballyhooed spring-training debut, Painter told the team that his right elbow felt “a little tender,” manager Rob Thomson said Friday. Rather than going through his between-starts workday, the consensus top pitching prospect in the sport left BayCare Ballpark and went for tests. Thomson declined to expound on the type of testing that was being done.

The Phillies were awaiting the results.

”We’ll have more information [Saturday] on it,” Thomson said. “That’s all I can say right now.”

Painter, a 19-year-old right-hander, is competing for the final spot in the Phillies’ starting rotation. He allowed one run in two innings and threw 29 pitches Wednesday against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla.