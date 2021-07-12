Anthony Solometo, a 6-foot-5, 218-pound lefthander from Bishop Eustace High School, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick of the second round on Monday to kick off Day 2 of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He was the 37th overall selection. The suggested bonus slot value for that pick is $2 million.

Solometo, a University of North Carolina recruit, was 4-0 with one save in six games this season in leading Eustace to a 21-1 record. In 32⅓ innings, he struck out 64 and walked just five and had a 0.22 ERA.

The Pirates had the first pick in the draft on Sunday and chose Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

Solometo is the second local player and second from South Jersey to be selected in this year’s draft. On Sunday, Mainland righthander Chase Petty was the No. 26 overall selection in the first round by the Minnesota Twins.