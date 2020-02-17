This just in, Mr. Commissioner: It isn’t a perfect world, and for actions there are reactions, and for the unveiling of unpleasant truths there are consequences. The players on other teams, some of whom felt directly cheated by the actions of the Astros, waited for the game to punish the cheaters. When that didn’t happen, they vowed to levy punishment themselves. This doesn’t sit well with Manfred, but he has no one to blame but himself.