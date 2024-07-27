Outfielder Austin Hays to make his Phillies debut, a day after being traded from Baltimore

Right after learning that he’d been traded to the Phillies on Friday morning, Austin Hays hopped in his truck and rushed to Citizens Bank Park.

Hays, who the Phillies acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Seranthony Domínguez and Cristian Pache, arrived in time to be available on the bench for the the 6:40 p.m. game against Cleveland. But manager Rob Thomson opted not to use him as a pinch hitter in the 3-1 loss. Instead, Hays will get a fresh opportunity on Saturday for his Phillies debut, starting in left field and batting ninth in the order.

Brandon Marsh will shift to center field on Saturday and will likely stay there going forward, splitting time with Johan Rojas. Thomson said he views Hays as a left fielder and wants to give the former All-Star an opportunity to prove himself as an everyday player in that position.

Hays came up through the Orioles system and has never played for another club. He said he hadn’t crossed paths with anyone on the Phillies previously, so there was “a lot of handshakes” and introductions when he made it to the ballpark on Friday.

And after spending the first half of the season on the top team in the American League East, he now finds himself on the top team in the National League.

“To go from one first place team to another one, that’s probably everything you could ask for as a player,” Hays said. “There’s not very many teams you could feel like you’re upgrading, in a way, from where you were when your team was in first place. But that’s how I feel. I feel like I’m coming into a place where we have an even better chance of winning the World Series.”

Taijuan Walker takes next step in rehab

Taijuan Walker threw two innings in a live batting practice session on Saturday morning as he rehabs from a blister on his right index finger. Walker has been on the injured list since June 23, after developing what Thomson called a “hot spot” that was impeding his splitter grip.

“Velocity was up, the splitter was excellent, command was good,” Thomson said. “... The ball was really coming out of his hand. That was the best I’ve seen from him in a while.”

Walker is scheduled to throw again on Wednesday, but Thomson said that plan might change due to the 12:35 p.m. start against the Yankees that day. It’s possible he will be ready for a rehab assignment afterward.

Thomson doesn’t expect Walker to be ready to return before Ranger Suárez, who landed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with lower back soreness.

Extra bases

Kolby Allard will get his first start with the Phillies in place of Suárez in Sunday’s series finale against Cleveland right-hander Xzavion Curry (0-2, 4.98 ERA). ... Spencer Turnbull is currently rehabbing his right lat strain in Philadelphia, and threw as far as 90 feet on flat ground on Saturday. The next step is for him to throw off a mound on Monday, after which he will return to the Phillies’ training facilities in Clearwater, Fla.