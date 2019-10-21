On Sept. 29, a day The Inquirer blasted bold headlines on the scandal atop its front page, the A’s played at Shibe Park. Manager Connie Mack expected rancor and disillusionment from the crowd. Instead, Mack biographer Norman Macht wrote, “about 15,000 people awaited him. As soon as they spotted him in the dugout, they stood and gave him the kind of ovation usually reserved for a game-winning hero.