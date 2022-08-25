Bryce Harper’s return to the Phillies’ active roster on Friday wasn’t the only positive news interim manager Rob Thomson shared on Thursday.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh, who was acquired from the Angels at the trade deadline and suffered a left ankle sprain while attempting to make a catch at the wall on Aug. 17, was set to begin a rehab assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday night.

Thomson said Marsh will DH on Thursday and play center field on Friday. He could rejoin the Phillies as soon as Saturday, to play in their 6:05 p.m. game against the Pirates.

Marsh was acquired to balance out a statically poor defensive outfield, but before he got injured, he was making some progress offensively.

Marsh said on Aug. 7 that he had been working with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long on his timing at the plate, and in his first games, felt an “immediate difference.” Long encouraged Marsh to simplify his approach — to get his front foot down and “let his body work” — which helped him feel less rushed.

Marsh was batting .226/.284/.353 at the time of his trade, and since coming to Philadelphia, has boosted his average and on-base percentage to .250 and .294, with a .313 slugging percentage.

Domínguez update

Reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 18, with right triceps tendinitis, will not throw on Thursday, but will be re-evaluated on Friday. Depending on how that re-evaluation goes, Domínguez could play catch on Friday to test out his arm.

Phillies unsure if Eflin returns in 2022

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 28 (retroactive to June 26) with a right knee bruise, did a flat ground on Thursday and over the last couple of days has felt “good,” Thomson said. Eflin has gotten out to 120 feet, but the Phillies are still unsure when he’ll get on a mound. When asked whether there is a feeling about whether Eflin will pitch again this year, Thomson said “not really.”