Phillies fashion, playlist changes, plus Bryce Harper returns to DH spot for Tuesday’s game

When the Phillies walked into their home clubhouse on Monday, each player had a pair of pinstriped overalls on his chair. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs ordered them for his teammates. A company called Foco sent him a pair a few weeks ago, and he began wearing them after wins.

He got some compliments. Players asked where they could buy some of their own.

“I thought they were hilarious. I was like, ‘Hey, do you mind sending our whole friggin’ team some? And they did,” said Stubbs. “I guessed the sizes. But it worked out.”

Consider them rally overalls. It’s not the only change that the Phillies have made after wins. Stubbs recently added a song to the “Phils Win” playlist on Spotify, that the team has played in the clubhouse after wins. It’s a remix of Cher’s “Believe,” by the artists Massive, Jovieson, and Tess Burrstone.

Some fans hypothesized whether or not it would replace last year’s song, “Dancing On My Own - Tiesto Remix,” by Calum Scott. But Stubbs assured everyone that there is no replacing the 2022 playoff anthem.

“I just randomly added it,” he said. “I like the song. It’s not for anybody or anything. It’s just a good a— song. ‘Dancing On My Own’ is ‘Dancing On My Own.’ There’s no replacing it. But ‘Believe’ is a great song and it can just as well be a complement to Dancing On My Own.”

Harper at DH because of back tightness

Bryce Harper was penciled into the DH spot before Tuesday’s game because of back tightness. Harper played first base on Aug. 20 and Aug. 18 after taking some time off from the position due to back soreness. He exited the Phillies’ Aug. 10 game early with back spasms.

Since then, manager Rob Thomson has said Harper playing at first base is a “day to day” to decision.

“[His back is] a little tight,” Thomson said. “He’s fine to hit. I just want to make sure that he stays fine to hit. We’re taking the first base thing day to day.

Thomson added: “When you’re bending over pre-pitch, 150 or 160 times a game, and then having to move, it’s just wear and tear on it that he’s not used to.”

Harper getting to a place where he can play first base every day would benefit the Phillies long-term. It would free up the designated hitter spot for Kyle Schwarber, who is one of the worst outfielders in baseball this season, statistically. But given Harper’s history of back issues, the Phillies are trying to be cautious with him.

Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino to headline MLB’s Commissioner Ambassador Program

MLB announced a new initiative, the “Commissioner Ambassador Program,” which former Phillies 2008 World Series champions Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Shane Victorino will be a part of. They’ll go to MLB events, like the All-Star Game, the World Series, the postseason, and MLB’s World Tour, and participate in some community and youth baseball programs as well. One of the goals of the program, according to MLB, is to support baseball’s international growth.