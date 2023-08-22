Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa proud of his native Panama team’s ‘special’ run in the Little League World Series

Of the 23,059 ballplayers who have played in the big leagues, only 80 were born in Panama. Just seven of those 80 are in MLB today. Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is one of those seven. He was born and raised in Panama City.

With all of that in mind, when Sosa saw that a team from Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, would be in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, he decided to show his support. Before the Phillies’ game against the Nationals on Sunday in the Little League Classic, Sosa met with four players. They sat in the stands and watched the Media Little League game against Rhode Island.

“It was a special moment,” Sosa said. “I got to know some of the kids who represent the future of Panamanian baseball. Maybe they’ll become big leaguers one day.”

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper lauds ‘playing Vegas style,’ as Phillies players take in LLWS experience

Advertisement

He gave them some advice. He told them to live in the moment. He encouraged them to not neglect their schoolwork. But most of all, he encouraged them to view their goals as realities, not just possibilities.

“They can achieve great things with discipline and hard work,” Sosa said. “I’m so proud of them. They’re achieving something at their young age that I wasn’t able to achieve. And it’s a big achievement. Williamsport is like the big leagues for kids. I have a lot of respect for them.”

One player, in particular, stuck out to him. His name is Aimar Lima. Like Sosa, he’s a utility type. He plays outfield, second base, and pitches, too. Before Sosa met the group of Panama players at the ballpark, Lima spent the morning and afternoon trying to get the Phillies infielder’s attention.

“He kept calling my name, saying ‘Mundito, you’re the best,’” Sosa said.

It meant a lot to Sosa, so he exchanged numbers with the 11-year-old ballplayer. They’ve been texting quite a bit. Sosa plans to send Lima a signed bat as a gift. He wants to be a resource for him and for the other players.

“I’m just getting to know him a little bit,” Sosa said. “Just growing our friendship a little bit. I want to support him.”

» READ MORE: Sizing up an Aaron Nola contract in free agency: The comps, the Phillies factors, and one familiar case

Sosa knows that his country isn’t viewed as a baseball powerhouse. But that’s what makes events like the Little League Classic all the more special for him. Seeing a team from a city five hours away from his house in Panama play on the international stage fills him with pride. And the Panamanian team has been playing well. They are still in the tournament, and have won two of three games going into their matchup against Japan on Tuesday.

“It was so special,” Sosa said. “Obviously, I always wanted to come here. Play in the Little League World Series. So for these kids to have that experience — it’s awesome.”