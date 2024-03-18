Bryce Harper ‘overdid it’ in Phillies workouts but insists his back will be fine

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Worry? Why would Bryce Harper worry?

“I’m fine,” he said Monday.

But the Phillies star hasn’t played in a spring-training game since Thursday and likely won’t get into another until the latter part of the week because of lower back stiffness that came on late last week.

Harper, who has dealt with on-again, off-again back trouble for the past four seasons, said he “overdid it” with his daily baseball activities, including extra work at first base.

“It’s [infield coach] Bobby [Dickerson’s] fault,” Harper said, laughing. “He’s working me too hard.”

Harper said he mentioned the back soreness to manager Rob Thomson and they agreed not to push it with spring training winding down. The Phillies play their final game next Monday before breaking camp and heading to Philadelphia.

Thomson said Sunday that he has “zero” concern that Harper will be ready for opening day March 28 at Citizens Bank Park. Harper concurred with that assessment.

“When I talked to Thomper, when I told him I was a little sore, he was like, ‘All right, we’ll just throw you down a little bit and pick you back up next week. We’ll see where you’re at,’” Harper said. “I said, ‘If it’s [a scrimmage on the] back field or [a Grapefruit League game on the] big field, I’ll get my at-bats.’ ”

Harper has gotten 22 at-bats in Grapefruit League games. He didn’t play at all in spring training last season — or go on a minor league assignment — before he made his regular-season debut on May 2 after Tommy John elbow surgery.