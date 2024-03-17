Bryce Harper has a stiff back; Rob Thomson has ‘zero’ concern that he’ll be ready for Phillies’ opener

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just when you thought spring training was getting mundane for the Phillies, Bryce Harper developed a stiff back.

Harper didn’t play Sunday after not going on a two-day road trip to the east coast of Florida. He didn’t take batting or infield practice, either, before manager Rob Thomson disclosed that Harper’s back had flared up.

Thomson insisted the Phillies are only being “precautious” and that the face of the franchise will be ready for opening day March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

But given Harper’s history of back trouble, well, watch this space.

“I don’t have any concern at all,” Thomson said. “He’s going to be ready by opening day. He’s going to be playing for sure by the end of the week. So, he’ll be ready to go.”

Harper watched the first few innings Sunday from the dugout but wasn’t at his locker when the clubhouse opened to the media.

Thomson said Harper reported the back soreness a few days ago and suggested that it stemmed from the recent volume of swings in the batting cage and defensive drills at first base, a position he will play full time this season.

It’s doubtful that Harper will do baseball activities Monday, according to Thomson. He will be reevaluated before ramping up again. The Phillies are scheduled to break camp and leave Florida on March 25.

“He’s been doing a lot of work, a lot of swings, a lot of defensive work,” Thomson said. “He got a little stiff, so we’re being precautious and just backing him off for a few days.”

Harper began experiencing back pain during the short 2020 season and dealt with on-again, off-again issues over the last few years. He left a game last Aug. 10 with mid-back spasms and spent the next few games as the designated hitter rather than playing first base.

It’s unclear whether this bout of back stiffness is related to Harper’s previous episodes. Thomson said it was “similar” in nature to those issues.

The Phillies chose to move Harper to first base this season for various reasons, including a chance to optimize their outfield defense with Johan Rojas in center field and Brandon Marsh in left. But they also believed the position switch would make it easier for Harper to stay healthy.

Asked last month if he thought playing first base would put less strain on his body, specifically his back, Harper was unsure.

“I haven’t played first base enough, so I don’t know,” he said. “I’m comfortable over there.”

Harper has appeared in eight of the Phillies’ 22 Grapefruit League games, all at first base. He’s 5-for-19 with one double. But he did not play in spring training last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery or go on a minor-league assignment, so maximizing his at-bats before opening day is hardly a worry for the Phillies.

But what about Harper’s back? What’s the level of concern there?

“None,” Thomson said. “Zero.”

Extra bases

Two days after agreeing to a minor-league contract, veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow singled and homered to center field after getting hit by a pitch. The Phillies like Luplow’s power, outfield versatility, and nearly 1,000 at-bats of major-league experience. Thomson said they view him as organizational depth. ... The Phillies will split up Monday, with half the team hosting the Pirates (NBC Sports Philadelphia+) and the other half facing the Yankees in Tampa (no broadcast). Both games will start at 1:05 p.m. Tyler Phillips will start against the Pirates, Matt Strahm against the Yankees.

