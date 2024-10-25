Phillies’ Bryce Harper joining ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ ahead of the Ohio State-Nebraska game

Phillies star first baseman, Bryce Harper, will be joining Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus, Ohio ahead of the Ohio State’s matchup with Nebraska on Saturday.

Although the Las Vegas native plays professionally in Philadelphia, he isn’t shy about his Ohio State fandom. His Buckeye ties started because of his wife Kayla Varner, who previously played soccer for the Buckeyes. Harper has been married to Varner since 2016, so his fandom goes back at least that far.

Last year, Harper made an appearance on the Big Ten Network pregame show ahead of the team’s matchup with Minnesota where he described himself as an “honorary” Buckeye. He was also the College GameDay celebrity guest picker for the Michigan-Ohio State game back in 2018.

While Harper is in Columbus making an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, his teammate Kyle Schwarber will be the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay before Indiana, his alma mater, hosts Washington.

Big Noon Kickoff begins Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox.