Let’s be honest. Bryce Harper’s contract extension request is a little cringe

If Bryce Harper ends up getting his new contract from John Middleton, he should celebrate like any true Phillie would. By bending over at the waist, dropping his palms between his legs, and pretending to juggle an oversized set of reproductive luggage.

Harper has done plenty of impressive things in his first five seasons with the Phillies.

Asking for a contract extension less than halfway through a 13-year, $330 million deal?

That takes some stones.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper is committed to Philly. How much will it cost the Phillies to keep him here forever?

To be clear, I say that with a great deal of admiration. When Harper first hinted at the idea that he was hoping to rework his deal, my reaction was amusement. When Scott Boras stood up at the winter meetings and said with a straight face that Harper wanted a contract that would allow him to retire as a Phillie, the amusement turned to awe.

“Bryce has certainly expressed to them that he wants to end his career in Philadelphia,” Boras said.

Keep in mind, when Harper’s current deal expires in 2031, he will heading into his 39-year-old season. Since the end of the steroid era, only three players have hit 30+ home runs at that age. Alex Rodriguez did in 2015. David Ortiz did it in 2015 and 2016. Nelson Cruz did it in 2021.

This should be the easiest negotiation of Middleton’s life. There is only one reasonable offer.

No.

Give Harper credit. He knows his audience. His first five years in Philadelphia have been a virtual masterpiece, both in performance and pandering. During that stretch, he ranks in the top 10 in the majors in OPS+, on base percentage, and slugging percentage and is in the top 30 in home runs and steals. Nobody has been better in the two postseasons he has played (min. 100 PAs). Not in batting average (.324), not in on base percentage (.432), not in OPS (1.137), not in home runs (11). And he has done it all while professing a true and undying love for the city in which he plays.

Harper has bristled at the eye-rolls elicited by his persistent odes to the fanbase. Which is why, as much as I admire him for this obvious and unapologetic attempt at cashing in on his leverage, I can’t help but cringe.

» READ MORE: As Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors swirl, the Phillies may be done spending, and it may be for the best

Sometime this postseason, somebody asked Harper about the crowd at Citizens Bank Park and he responded with his typical effusive praise. But it came with an interesting qualification.

“Everybody thinks I pander a lot, but it’s real,” Harper said. “It’s so real, it’s from the bottom of my heart, and I’m just thankful to put this jersey on everyday.”

Thing is, what message does it send when he turns around and uses the same language while making like Oliver Twist?

Please sir, I want some more.

“I’m very fortunate, very blessed to put this uniform on each day with the Phillies across my chest and so thankful that me and John [Middleton] were able to sit down after the 2018 season and get something done,” Harper said in August after hitting his 300th home run. “Like I said, very fortunate to have a long-term deal, and play this game for a long time. Hopefully I’m able to do it for even longer than what my contract looks like right now. I love being a Phillie, plain and simple. It’s something I dreamed about.”

Look, Harper has earned every penny of his contract thus far. Middleton was correct when he labeled the deal a “bargain” this postseason, even if he was caught up in the moment of it all. If the Phillies do end up tacking on a few more years to his deal and using some clever accounting to lower his official payroll hit, more power to him.

Let’s just hope that’s as far as it goes, and that Harper doesn’t end up putting the Phillies in a position where they are forced to sacrifice any degree of future competitiveness to make him even richer. There is nothing unethical about what the Phillies are paying Harper. Nobody has outperformed their contract more than Zack Wheeler.

Fact is, Harper should be thrilled with the way things have worked out. Contracts like the one he signed with the Phillies back in 2019 often turn out to have a self-destructive quality. The team fails to contend as it struggles to afford necessary improvements around its highly-paid superstar. The superstar fails to perform as he struggles with the weight of expectation and responsibility. When both scenarios occur, things can get ugly.

» READ MORE: Can the Phillies overtake the Braves in the NL East? They believe, as Atlanta churns its roster.

You’ve seen it play out in Anaheim with Mike Trout, an all-time great mired in obscurity on a perennially mediocre team. You saw it play with in Texas with Alex Rodriguez, his record 10-year, $252 million deal leading not to a World Series but to a trade to the Yankees. You may be seeing it play out in San Diego, where the Padres are looking toward the future barely a year after signing Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million extension.

Harper himself has seen it up close.

Trea Turner is the most intimate example. His epic 2023 slump had a happy ending, and, with any luck, the era of good feelings will last for another 10 years and $275 million. If it does, it will make him a much happier case than Anthony Rendon, a former teammate of Harper’s who went from MVP finalist to cautionary tale after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels. The one-time All-Star has played in 148 games over the last three seasons combined. Rendon still has three years and $114 million left on his deal.

Harper could do himself a lot of good by thinking about an alternate universe where his tenure with the Phillies began like Turner’s. Would there have been any standing ovations back in 2018? What if he’d never had a chance to find out? What if, in the midst of his struggles, he’d suffered the injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of 2022? What if he’d never had a postseason to win over hearts and minds? Pat Burrell never fully recovered from the toxicity he endured in 2003. Would Harper?

It’s an interesting thought experiment. So much of life, so much of performance, so much of the narratives that define the performers, they are products of circumstances outside anyone’s control. Slumps happen to everyone, and few will claim to know why they happen when they do. But the timing of those slumps is often the thing that determines whether they are remembered.

The point is, Harper claims to be at a place in his career where he has found joy, peace, and fulfillment. Talk to people who do not experience those things and they’ll no doubt remind you to be thankful for your good fortune. Why mess with a good thing? It is cliché because it is true.

But, hey, you have to admire the cojones.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are counting on their investment in a Dominican academy to pay off. Here are seven players to watch.