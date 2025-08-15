Bryce Harper swings some heat, Harrison Bader reveals ‘chug jug’ bat as Phillies kick off MLB Players’ Weekend

MLB’s annual Players’ Weekend, which allows players to showcase their off-field interests, causes they support, or shout out influential people in their life, officially begins Friday. But during the Phillies’ series opening loss to the Washington Nationals, a few players unveiled some sweet heat.

Bryce Harper got off to a hot start with his custom-made bat with flames on it, singling in his first at-bat Thursday night. The bat has a red base color, with yellow and orange flames canvassing the top, and black detailing to give it a three-dimensional look.

Last season, Harper asked his children to design a custom bat during Players’ Weekend last year. This year’s bat was designed by Bruce Tatem of King of Prussia-based Victus Sports.

Harper finished the night 1-for-4, and drove in a run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice.

Bryson Stott, who helped unveil the Nike Dunk Low ‘Philly’ last summer and owns over 150 pairs of shoes, did something special for his daughter, Braxtyn. His Sesame Street inspired cleats — red for Elmo — had his daughter’s name written on his right cleat in the popular kids show’s font. Elmo’s face appeared on the left cleat and was designed by Philly natives Ryan and Ron Stevens of NXT LVL Customs.

New acquisition Harrison Bader also joined in the fun with his teammates, sporting some purple and pink New Balance custom cleats, also created by NXT LVL Customs.

But Bader’s bats, also designed by Victus, were among the more unique items unveiled. One of the bats had “Bader’s Tots” written over what appeared to be a plate of loaded tater tots. The other was a “chug jug” custom bat.

The outfielder went viral in June for his “chug jug” training bat while he was the Minnesota Twins, a nod to the Fortnite video game. The chug jug, or shield potion, allows players to replenish their health during a Fortnite match. Bader uses a bat filled with water and blue food coloring in the on-deck circle before an at-bat.

“[It’s] just a training tool, basically,” Bader told the MLB social media account in June. “How water will shift, just based on, like the angle you hold the bat or whatnot. It’s really a simple training tool to kind of maintain the relationship of your hands and upper body as you’re kind of approaching the baseball.”

Now, he’ll get to use his own “chug jug” bat during this weekend’s series in Washington.

What else will the Phillies break out this Players’ Weekend? Stay tuned, their series against the Nationals kicks off at 6:45 p.m. Friday night.