Bryce Harper leaves Phillies game after being hit by a pitch in his elbow

TORONTO — Bryce Harper tweaked his right elbow on a swing Tuesday night, but it was his left elbow that was giving him trouble in Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Toronto’s Bowden Francis hit Harper on his left elbow with a 92.9 mph, four-seam fastball in the first inning, and the Phillies first baseman was looked at by a trainer shortly afterward. Harper was removed from the game in the third inning with what the Phillies called a left elbow contusion.

The Phillies said he would be evaluated further. Edmundo Sosa pinch-hit for Harper in the third inning and moved to third base. Utility man Kody Clemens moved from third base to first.

Harper told MLB.com late last month that he has been experiencing right elbow and wrist irritation. He said his wrist, which reportedly has bothered him since May, has been getting better. He told MLB.com that the elbow irritation was “just there” but added that it wasn’t related to the Tommy John surgery he underwent on his right elbow in 2022.

Before the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed Harper’s playing through the pain. “I think my concerns lie with the concern of the trainers and Harp, and they don’t seem to have any concerns,” Thomson said. “I think it’s just something he’s got to play through and he’ll be fine.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.