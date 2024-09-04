Bryce Harper exits, but Phillies win series over Blue Jays behind Kyle Schwarber and Cristopher Sánchez

TORONTO — The Phillies started off this road trip on a good foot — winning their two-game series over the Toronto Blue Jays after a 4-2 victory on Wednesday for their fourth straight win — but there were a few reasons for concern. Injury reasons, specifically.

Alec Bohm hasn’t played in the past five games, as he recovers from left hand soreness. Bryce Harper was taken out of Wednesday’s game after he was hit by a pitch on his left elbow in the first inning. Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch in his leg late on Tuesday night.

Castellanos was the designated hitter on Wednesday, and is seemingly fine, but Harper departed the game in the third inning with what the Phillies called a left elbow contusion. It’s not what you want to hear from a player who recently told MLB.com he was grinding through right wrist and elbow irritation.

The Phillies said Harper will undergo further evaluation and more updates will be provided later. It’s unclear what the long-term implications of his different elbow injuries will be. But Harper’s concerns aside, it was another good win for a team looking to make its path to the playoffs as smooth as possible.

Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first — after hitting three home runs less than 24 hours earlier in Tuesday’s 10-9 victory — and Kody Clemens added on with a two-run home run in the second. J.T. Realmuto added an insurance run with a solo home run in the ninth.

After a rocky start, starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez settled in. He allowed two RBI doubles in the first inning, but didn’t allow another run. He finished his day at seven innings pitched, allowing six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts on 96 pitches.

The Phillies will head to Miami next for a four-game set against the Marlins that starts at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.