Bryce Harper says ‘I’m excited’ about batting leadoff for the Phillies with Trea Turner sidelined

In spring training this year, the top third of the Phillies’ batting order was completely up in the air.

Kyle Schwarber had locked down the leadoff spot for three seasons, but Rob Thomson was mulling switching things around after another early playoff exit. And while he would ultimately settle on Trea Turner for his leadoff man, he also briefly considered placing Bryce Harper atop the lineup.

The idea was to get Harper more total at-bats. In the 2024 regular season, the No. 1 spot in the Phillies’ lineup had 759 plate appearances, while the No. 3 spot had 717.

At the time, Harper was not interested, preferring to hit third. But now necessity has changed things.

With Turner on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, the Phillies have a hole atop their lineup. And Harper is willing to give it a shot.

“We just talked about it. It’s something we kind of all wanted to try, and see how it goes,” said Harper, who led off in Monday’s series opener against the New York Mets and rookie right-hander Nolan McLean.

The Phillies expect to get Turner back in time for the postseason. But in the meantime, in the absence of their shortstop, who leads the National League in batting average (.305) and is second in stolen bases (36), they hope Harper will spark something in the No. 1 spot.

Thomson did not want to move Schwarber, who is having one of the most productive years of his career in the No. 2 spot. Entering Monday, Schwarber led baseball with 120 RBIs, and topped the NL with 49 home runs.

“We want to stack all those guys at the top,” Thomson said. “I think Schwarb gives Harp a little bit more protection, hitting behind him.”

The lineup is ultimately Thomson’s decision, but he said Harper didn’t need any convincing to move up from No. 3.

“He said, ‘Whatever you want to do, we’re good,’” Thomson said. “It’s that time of year where everybody’s all-in and we’ve got to play.”

Harper said he won’t change anything about his approach now that he’s hitting leadoff. He sees an average of 3.78 pitches per plate appearance, which is just below the league average of 3.87.

“Obviously, you start the game, it’s only the time you hit first,” Harper said. “Did it in high school, did a little bit in the big leagues for the Nationals, did here for a second earlier in my career. And I’m excited.”

The last time Harper hit leadoff was on Oct. 4, 2022, the day after the Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011. It was also the final game of the regular season. The Phillies lost, 10-0.

Harper has a .932 OPS in 38 career games in the leadoff spot.

“I‘ll just try to be myself and whatever comes my way, swing at the pitches over the plate and take the other ones off,” Harper said.

Extra bases

Alec Bohm was also placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, while Otto Kemp and Donovan Walton were recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley. … Brandon Marsh was out of Monday’s lineup with the flu. … Ranger Suárez (11-6, 2.89 ERA) is scheduled to start against Mets lefty Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.60) on Tuesday.