‘I already did it:’ Bryce Harper shrugs off apparent stare from Braves’ Orlando Arcia after home run

ATLANTA — Orlando Arcia stared.

Bryce Harper shrugged.

In an apparent — and long overdue — response to an incident in last year’s postseason between the Phillies and Braves, Arcia looked back in Harper’s direction as he rounded first base after homering to give Atlanta a two-run lead in the fourth inning Wednesday night.

Arcia didn’t acknowledge the stare. Harper didn’t see it until someone showed him a clip later. He was prepared for questions about it after the Phillies’ come-from-behind 3-2 victory and quickly dismissed the whole thing as a non-issue.

“I don’t care,” Harper said. “I couldn’t care less.”

Harper paused.

“I already did that,” he said.

Twice, actually.

To refresh: After Harper got doubled off first base to end Game 2 of the National League division series, Arcia was overheard hollering, “Atta boy, Harper!” while the media was in the Braves’ clubhouse after the game. Two days later, when the series continued in Philadelphia, Harper banged two homers and stared down the Braves shortstop as he rounded the bases.

The Harper-Arcia affair added more spice to a rivalry that escalated with the teams meeting in the postseason in each of the last two years. But 10 months later, this particular subplot was over — until Arcia seemingly reignited it in a mid-August game at Truist Park.

“I was just enjoying my home run,” Arcia told reporters on two occasions when asked if he was, in fact, looking at Harper.

Arcia is batting .226 with 12 homers and a .630 OPS this season for the injury-ravaged Braves.

Aaron Nola, who allowed the homer on a hanging sinker, said he didn’t see Arcia glancing back at Harper. But the Phillies’ dugout was certainly talking about it.

“I heard about that,” manager Rob Thomson said.

His thoughts?

“It’s gamesmanship,” he said. “We won.”

Indeed, the Phillies tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning, then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on Weston Wilson’s leadoff double and a one-out sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh.

The Phillies lead the six-time division champion Braves by seven games with 36 to play.