Orlando Arcia said Bryce Harper can stare ‘wherever he wants’ and didn’t intend for him to hear his mockery

Orlando Arcia confirmed that he did mock Bryce Harper after Atlanta’s Game 2 win but never intended for his comments to leave the clubhouse despite making them near a crowd of reporters.

Arcia, as reported by The Washington Post and Fox Sports, repeatedly shouted “Attaboy Harper” while more than 20 reporters milled around the clubhouse conducting interviews with various Braves after a rollicking win that ended with Harper being tagged out on a double play.

Two days later, it seemed like those comments provided Harper with an edge in Game 2 as he punctuated his pair of homers in a 10-2 win by staring down Arcia each time he rounded second base.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Attaboy, indeed! Bryce Harper redeems himself with two stare-down homers

Advertisement

“He can look wherever he wants,” Arcia said through an interpreter. “I can’t control where he looks. He can look wherever he wants to look…He wasn’t supposed to hear it. I feel like whatever is said in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse.”

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said Arcia was “joking around” when he mocked Harper. Rookie pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver said it was just “team talk” and Arcia would never make a “malicious comment.” Austin Riley said he did not think Arcia’s comments motivated Harper.

“We feel like this is a sanctuary,” d’Arnaud said of the Braves’ clubhouse. “Where we come to work everyday and try to have fun. When things get out — and I’m sure other teams say things as well — it’s not a good feeling and it makes no one want to be in the clubhouse.”

Harper arrived at the ballpark Wednesday wearing a Deion Sanders shirt, which was interpreted by many — including the team’s social media accounts — to be a response to Arcia. Last month, Sanders told his Colorado football team that “it was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal” after Colorado State’s head coach criticized Sanders and his program.”

Harper, a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan, said he just likes “Coach Prime.” But there was no denying what he meant a few hours later when he locked his eyes on Atlanta’s shortstop.

“I mean, I stared right at him,” Harper said.

Harper was asked if Arcia’s comments provided any motivation.

“Anytime anybody says something, right,” Harper said. “I mean, that’s what it’s all about.”

Arcia went 1-for-4 on Wednesday and was booed every time he stepped to the plate. The 29-year-old was an All-Star this season while hitting .264 with a .741 OPS in 139 games.

Harper said his teammates alerted him to Arcia’s comments.

“They looked at me,” Harper said. “And they were like, ‘What are you going to do?’”