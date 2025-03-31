Bryce Harper’s love of the Phillie Phanatic continues with new fuzzy cleats featuring a ‘Jawn’ charm

We all know Bryce Harper loves the Phanatic. Harper loves the Phanatic so much he got him tattooed on his body this offseason, so it should come as no surprise that Harper is rocking a new pair of custom Phanatic cleats for the home opener.

The new edition of Harper’s signature Harper 3 Under Armour cleats are bright green with pink and blue details in honor of the mascot, with cartoon drawings of Harper and Phanatic on the insoles.

The shoes feature some unique Philly-themed charms on the laces, including the skyline, an eagle, the Liberty Bell, a boxing glove, and phrases like “Jawn,” as well as Harper’s no. 3.

The cleats of course are not Harper’s first foray into Phanatic-related accessories — Harper pulled out his first set of Phanatic cleats in his first game in a Phillies uniform.

But that was just the beginning. Harper’s rocked a Phanatic headband, a Phanatic shinguard, a Phanatic sliding mitt, a Phanatic pocket square, and even a Phanatic bat. Multiple Phanatic bats! This winter, he capped it off with the tattoo.

For a long time, we just called it pandering. No one could possibly love the Phanatic this much, and Harper’s always wearing Philly gear. But their love is the real deal. Harper should run his own Phanatic custom merch store. Where is the Bryce Harper x Phanatic capsule collection?

If the limited edition cleats appeal to you, they will be available to the public starting on April 8.

