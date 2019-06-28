Quick hits: Harper’s slugging percentage is down primarily because he has hit just 14 home runs, the fewest he’s had at this point since 2014 (more on home runs below). His batting average in the second half last season was .284, which raised his number for the year to .249. Harper’s OPS for the second half was .940, nearly 100 points higher than the first half of 2018. So maybe Thursday’s homer -- and the dramatic victory that followed -- could be the start of something. Or maybe it’s the bamboo.