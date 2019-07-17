On Tuesday, ESPN announced more changes, which include elevating longtime analyst and former Eagles scout Louis Riddick to the main Monday Night Countdown set. Riddick will also get his first crack at calling an NFL game as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader on Sept. 9. He’ll work the Week One match-up between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders alongside Steve Levy and Brian Griese. Riddick will also be part of the booth for Friday night college football games.