Attaboy, indeed! Bryce Harper redeems himself with two stare-down homers; Phillies take a 2-1 NLDS lead

Alien. Superhero. Clutch. Showman. Legendary. Heroic. Ridiculous. M-V-3. Amazing.

These were the words Phillies teammates used to describe Bryce Harper after Harper called his shot, a two-run, opposite-field homer in the clinching Game 6 of the 2022 NL Championship Series. They were understatements.

What did they say, then, after Harper rocked a 408-foot, second-deck, three-run rocket over the Toyota sign in the six-run third inning of Game 3 of the NL Division Series? After, in his next at-bat, he hammered a 414-footer to center field to lead off the fifth? After he revived the deflated Phillies in front of 45,798 inflated fans, and made sure starter Aaron Nola couldn’t lose, and put the club 27 outs from a return to the NLCS?

After he stared down Orlando Arcia, the newest Philly villain, not once, but twice?

They were the most iconic demi-taunts since Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronne Lue in Game 1 2001 NBA Finals.

What must Harper’s teammates have said to him in those moments? No doubt:

Attaboy.

What Harper is doing is the stuff of corny movies and bad novels. He puts himself behind an 8-ball, then he runs the table. He’s the kind of dude who walks around to a soundtrack.

Wednesday night was the “Attaboy Game,” and he knew it, and his teammates knew it.

It’s a layered response.

Two days after leaving Atlanta in disgrace, Harper single-handedly wrenched momentum back from the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS. He hit two of the six Phillies home runs in a 10-2 win, and Nick Castellanos had two, too, but Harper’s made it 4-1, then 7-1, and they were as massive in relevance as in distance and context. The six home runs tied an MLB postseason record.

The context:

Harper made an aggressive, egregious baserunning mistake that ended Game 2 on Monday. Afterward, in a relieved, jubilant Braves clubhouse, shortstop Orlando Arcia mocked Harper’s baserunning error that ended Game 2: “Attaboy, Harper.”

Wednesday, both times Harper rounded second base, he stared daggers at Arcia. Harper seemed to say something to Arcia, too, especially the second time around. Pray God it was:

“Attaboy, Orlando.”

The first homer, which followed a solo shot from Nick Castellanos and preceded a two-run double from J.T Realmuto, came off starter Bryce Elder, an All-Star. The second came off lefty reliever Brad Hand, a Phillies teammate last season who gave up one home run to left-handed hitters this season. When Harper’s in Superman mode, you could run out a sci-fi hybrid pitcher — Nolan Schilling, or Cy Clemens, or whoever — and Harper’s still going to crush him.

So yes, it’s more than likely Harper’s teammates gave him “attaboys” in the dugout, because these Phillies have a sense of humor.

Harper’s got a sense of moment.

Last year he rocked the last pitch he saw at Citizens Bank Park in the NLCS.

He then homered on the next pitch he saw at Citizens Bank Park, in Game 3 of the World Series.

He homered in his first at-bat of Game 2 of the wild-card sweep of the Cardinals last season.

He hasn’t played right field this season due to offseason elbow surgery, but he was cleared to play 36 games at first base. In his first game at first base, in Atlanta in July, he made a legendary catch in foul territory, leaping a wall and falling into the photographer’s well.

He answered the boos when he homered in his first game back in Washington, where he spent his first seven seasons.

Harper is more than an inevitable Hall of Fame player. He’s building a legend. A huge, Philly legend. Like Doc, and Dawk, and Carlton, and Schmidt, and toothless Bobby Clarke.

With flair, and wisdom, and, more than anything, with production.

Harper wears Phillie Phanatic suits, and cleats, and headbands. He never whines about the fans. He plays harder than he plays smart, which is the most Philadelphian thing ever.

Such was the case Monday.

Between bad fielding, stranding runners, and questionable managing, the Phillies blew a 4-0 sixth-inning lead and ended Game 2 with a wild double play. With one out, Castellanos drove a ball to center field. Harper believed the ball would either be out of the park or at least out of reach of Michael Harris II.

That’s why Harper ran full-tilt, on contact, instead of cautiously rounding second base, which would have been appropriate.

Harper was wrong. Harris leaped, caught it, and fired it back to the infield. Harper was four steps past the bag, hair on fire, and he slipped when he braked, and he tried his best to make it back to first base. Harris fired a poor throw, and he missed the cutoff man, but third baseman Austin Riley alertly fielded the errant throw and fired to first base, just ahead of Harper’s slide.

Arcia reveled in that for two days.

Harper stewed on that for two days.

And then, with two mammoth swings on a cool Wednesday night, sweet, sweet redemption.

Alien. Superhero. Clutch. Showman. Legendary. Heroic. Ridiculous. M-V-3. Amazing.

Attaboy, Bryce.