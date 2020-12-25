Like the Red Sox in 2015, the 2020 Phillies were a potent offensive team, finishing tied for fifth in runs scored, tied for third in on-base percentage and seventh in OPS. It’s easy to forget sometimes that Harper will only be 28 this season and he appears to be entering the prime of his career. Re-sign J.T. Realmuto, which I think is more likely than not, and the Phillies will have the makings of an explosive offense again in 2021, especially if Rhys Hoskins continues to display his second-half form.