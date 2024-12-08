Former Phillies star Dick Allen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

DALLAS — Finally.

Forty-seven years after he last played in a major-league game — and after 20 misses in various elections by baseball writers and era committees, twice in the last 10 years by the razor’s-edge margin of one vote — late Phillies slugger Dick Allen is a Hall of Famer. At last.

The call from Cooperstown, agonizingly elusive for Allen in the last half of his life, came Sunday evening in a hotel ballroom in Dallas, the site of baseball’s winter meetings this week. Allen’s son, Richard Jr., and other family and friends gathered here to watch the announcement of the results on MLB Network.

It triggered an emotional celebration after a day of debate and discussion among the 16-member Classic Era Committee, assembled by the National Baseball Hall of Fame to consider the candidacies of eight former players. Twelve votes were needed for election.

Longtime slugger Dave Parker was also elected.

Allen, who died in December 2020 at age 78, and Parker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y. They will be joined in the Class of 2025 by any former players who get at least 75% approval on the writers’ ballots that will be revealed next month.

