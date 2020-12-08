“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with Dick Allen, but the moments spent with him were always life lessons! He came to see me a number of times before I made it to the majors, but you would only notice him if you looked way up in the corner of the ballpark, where you would see a shadow of a man in a sweatsuit, a hat and some shades on! That’s when I first learned who he was and about HIS story. Always gracious and always willing to answer any question you had, but if you turned away for even one minute, he’d be gone. Dick never seemed to want any attention, he’d just go see the people he wanted to see and talk to the ones he wanted to talk to and then return to wherever he came from. I am honored to have always been part of that select group of people that he decided he wanted to see and have a conversation with. Rest easy, my friend.” - Jimmy Rollins