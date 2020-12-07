Dick Allen, the former Phillies slugger who captured the hearts of a generation of fans with his powerful home runs that often left Connie Mack Stadium, died Monday. He was 78.
Mr. Allen played 15 seasons, was a seven-time All-Star, led his league in OPS four times, hit 30 or more homers six times, had six seasons of 90 or more RBIs, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1964 with 29 homers for the star-crossed Phillies, was the American League MVP with the Chicago White Sox in 1972 with a 199 OPS+, and finished his career with a .292 batting average.
Mr. Allen was baseball’s best hitter over the first decade of his career, as Allen’s 165 OPS+ from 1964 to 1973 led the majors, better than all-time greats such as Hank Aaron, Harmon Killebrew, and Willie McCovey. From 1880 to 1990, 24 players registered a slugging percentage of .510 or better over at least 6,300 plate appearances. Allen is the only one not in the Hall of Fame.
The Phillies retired Mr. Allen’s No. 15 in August. The announcement of his Hall of Fame candidacy was expected this week, but the vote was postponed until December of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.