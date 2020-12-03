“Over the last nine or 10 months, we’ve all become familiar with the technology of virtual meetings, but we’ve also seen that there are some difficulties with the idea of having a daylong conversation of this level of importance over that platform,” Shestakofsky said. “Distractions or words could be missed or people could have interruptions on their end at home. All of these are potential issues that could pop up, and really anything that could take away from the integrity of this incredibly important process needs to be avoided. It’s an incredibly important process because these 16 people are determining the future and the legacy of each of the 10 candidates.”