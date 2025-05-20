Jesús Luzardo has another strong outing as Phillies beat Rockies, 7-4, for fifth straight win

DENVER — When Jesús Luzardo walked off the mound after the fifth inning Tuesday with his pitch count against the Colorado Rockies already up to 94, it was fair to wonder if his night was over.

If it had been, it was yet another solid start for the Phillies left-hander, who had fanned eight Rockies and allowed just one earned run. Luzardo, who is already close to matching the 66⅔ innings he tossed in his injury-shortened 2024 season, had surpassed 100 pitches in two previous starts this year.

But Phillies manager Rob Thomson didn’t shake Luzardo’s hand, signaling that he was due back out for the sixth. And he made that decision pay off, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side and recorded his ninth and 10th strikeouts in the 7-4 Phillies win. Luzardo improved to 5-0 and lowered his season ERA to 1.95.

The Phillies, winners of five straight, handed the Rockies their 40th loss of the season.

Luzardo had plenty of run support before he even took the mound. A four-hit first inning — including a leadoff single from Bryson Stott and a pair of doubles from Trea Turner and Bryce Harper — gave the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. A double from Max Kepler scored another run in the fifth inning.

In the seventh, Kyle Schwarber clubbed a homer 430 feet to straightaway center, a day after crushing a 466-foot homer to reach the 300 milestone. Schwarber’s 301st career homer came off left-handed Rockies reliever Ryan Rolison.

The Phillies, who finished with 17 hits for the second consecutive game, kept the line moving with three singles that scored two more runs in the seventh inning.

Coors Field is known as a hitter-friendly park due to the higher elevation, but the Rockies couldn’t make much hard contact on Luzardo. They only managed two hits off him, one of which was a bloop only 82 mph off the bat.

He was also helped out by Alec Bohm and Stott, as each made leaping catches to snag line drives.

Colorado grinded out at-bats in the middle innings to drive up Luzardo’s pitch count, and worked three walks. One walk came back to bite Luzardo in the fourth inning when Brenton Doyle stole second and then came around to score on a Tyler Freeman single to left field. Freeman also stole second, beating out J.T. Realmuto’s throw, but Luzardo left him there after striking out Adael Amador.

The Phillies left-hander retired the last seven Rockies he faced. He relied on his four-seam fastball against the right-handed heavy Rockies lineup, turning to it 54% of the time. Luzardo only threw one sinker.

The Rockies scored one run on three hits against José Ruiz in the seventh. Max Lazar, who was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday to join the bullpen, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

He returned for the ninth and allowed three runs on a double and two hard-hit singles, but induced a flyout to end the game.