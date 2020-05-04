Starting early Tuesday, the network will begin airing live games from the KBO League — South Korea’s most-popular sports league. The first game will be the league’s Opening Day matchup between NC Dinos and Samsung Lions, which will begin at 1 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN. Longtime ESPN announcers Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will handle the early-morning call. Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is on the Dinos’ roster, though it’s unclear if he’ll get any playing time.