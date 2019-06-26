Kapler followed that up by being tossed Tuesday night in the sixth inning by home-plate umpire Joe West. He was tossed twice in four games after going 236 games without an ejection. Kapler and everyone else in the Phillies dugout was upset that West issued warnings to both teams after Mets reliever Wilmer Font beaned Kingery in the shoulder with a fastball. The two previous batters – Maikel Franco and Brad Miller – homered off Font to put the Phillies ahead.