Gabe Kapler’s dust-kicking ejection cost him as he was fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball after being tossed last Saturday.
Kapler’s ejection on Saturday was the first time he had been booted from a game as Phillies manager. Kapler was ejected in the fourth inning, kicked dirt on the umpire, and left the field to a standing ovation. Kapler argued with home-plate umpire Chris Guccione when Scott Kingery was called out on strikes after the pitch hit his hands.
Kapler followed that up by being tossed Tuesday night in the sixth inning by home-plate umpire Joe West. He was tossed twice in four games after going 236 games without an ejection. Kapler and everyone else in the Phillies dugout was upset that West issued warnings to both teams after Mets reliever Wilmer Font beaned Kingery in the shoulder with a fastball. The two previous batters – Maikel Franco and Brad Miller – homered off Font to put the Phillies ahead.
Kapler was animated on Tuesday night, but he did not kick dirt on West. That could be enough to prevent a fine.
“I really don’t know. Those aren’t things that go through my head,” Kapler said of being fined again. “Right now I’m not thinking about it. I kind of shared my thoughts on why I went out to argue last night, and I think it’s probably best just to leave it at that.”