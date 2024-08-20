Report: Cubs release former Phillies reliever Hector Neris

The Chicago Cubs released former Phillies reliever Hector Neris, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

Neris, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Cubs in the offseason, was designated for assignment, cleared waivers, and is being released, according to ESPN. He had a $9 million team option for 2025 that became a player option if Neris pitched in 60 games or finished 45 games. He has appeared in 46 games and finished 33 for the Cubs.

Neris had a 3.89 ERA and 17 saves for Chicago this season. He gave up three earned runs in the ninth inning to blow his fifth save of the season on Friday against the Blue Jays, but the Cubs came back to win, 6-5, in 10 innings. Neris has a 5.68 ERA in six games this month, but he posted a 1.13 ERA in nine July appearances.

Neris, 35, spent parts of eight seasons with the Phillies. He had a career-best 28 saves to go along with a 2.93 ERA in 68 games with the Phillies in 2019.