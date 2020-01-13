“I have higher standards for the city and the franchise and I’m going above and beyond MLB’s penalty,” Crane said Monday at a news conference in Houston. “I have made the decision to dismiss A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow. We need to move forward with a clean slate and the Astros will become a stronger organization because of this today. When I found out I was very upset. We want to be known by playing by the rules. We broke the rules and we accept the punishment.”