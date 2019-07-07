NEW YORK -- At the risk of getting his skull dented by Jake Arrieta, Mets third baseman Todd Frazier said Sunday that he’s “sick of getting hit” by pitches against the Phillies.
Frazier took issue with Arrieta’s plunking him with a changeup in the fifth inning Saturday night. He hollered at Arrieta and home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson as he walked to first base, then got ejected for objecting to Gibson’s warning both benches against retaliation.
"You're going to warn both sides, but we didn't do anything yet," Frazier said. "That's the game of baseball. You're going to hit our guys, we get a chance to hit theirs. Maybe that's not the game anymore, but that's how I grew up playing the game."
Frazier has been hit three times this season by Phillies pitchers, including twice over the weekend. Overall, Phillies pitchers have hit Mets batters 12 times through the first 13 games of the season between the division rivals.
Arrieta said he was surprised by Frazier’s reaction. Not only was Frazier hit by an 85-mph changeup rather than a blazing fastball, the Phillies also had a one-run lead at the time. The last thing Arrieta wanted was to put the tying run on base.
“He didn’t say [stuff] to me,” Arrieta said after the game. “[He was] talking to the umpire. I’m 25 feet away. Frazier’s not happy about it, he can come see me and I’ll put a dent in his skull.”
Challenge accepted?
"He can say what he wants," Frazier said. "I'm just sick of getting hit, especially by this team. At the end of the day, he can say what he wants. A little overboard, but we've just got to keep playing."
Frazier conceded that Arrieta wasn’t trying to hit him. Arrieta had control problems throughout the game, and the Phillies revealed Sunday that he has a bone spur in his elbow, an issue that likely has affected his command.
To Frazier, though, that was all beside the point.
"Probably wasn't on purpose, I'll be honest with you," Frazier said. "But I've gotten hit too many times by the same team. My reaction was warranted, and we'll see what happens next."
It’s possible that the Mets finally exacted a measure of revenge in the seventh inning when reliever Wilmer Font hit Rhys Hoskins. The teams square off six more times this season, though not again until Aug. 30 at Citizens Bank Park.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Phillies’ lone representative in the All-Star Game, notched a two-run double in Sunday’s four-run first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He’s 13-for-37 (.406) in that span.
“J.T. swung the bat well in this series,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s been one of, if not the best defensive catchers in baseball. Extremely dependable. We rode him pretty good in this first half. He met the challenge at every turn.”
Bryce Harper got thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning. It marked the team-leading eighth time this season that he made an out on the bases. … Harper and center fielder Scott Kingery nearly crashed into each other twice on fly balls, although they laughed about it after both plays. “I think Scott just wanted to feel how solid Bryce was,” Kapler joked. “It was just a test, maybe how they match up if one was an outside linebacker and the other was a fullback blocking.”